Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Position Lifted by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.91. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $100.21.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

