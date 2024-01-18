Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Goldcliff Resource Co. (CVE:GCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 176000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Goldcliff Resource Trading Down 28.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10.

About Goldcliff Resource

(Get Free Report)

Goldcliff Resource Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration and evaluation assets company in Canada and the United States. The company holds interest in Ainsworth, Panorama Ridge, Rand, Kettle Valley, and Aurora West Properties. It also holds interest in the Nevada Rand project situated in Mineral County.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldcliff Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldcliff Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.