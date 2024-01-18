Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 1,659 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,707. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $234.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.85. The company has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

