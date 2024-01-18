Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 159.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $19.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $603.49. 94,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,225. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $578.94 and its 200-day moving average is $524.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.10 and a twelve month high of $647.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total transaction of $6,403,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 143,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,567,129.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $417,503.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,442,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total transaction of $6,403,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 143,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,567,129.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,976 shares of company stock valued at $100,381,875 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.58.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

