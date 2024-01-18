Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases New Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 886.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Trading Down 0.8 %

WHD traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.79. 201,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,567. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.98. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WHD. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cactus

About Cactus

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.