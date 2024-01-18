Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 44 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 99,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,172,119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,625,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after purchasing an additional 445,182 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 86,597.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 221,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 220,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,438,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,150,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE MKL traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $1,423.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,405.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,439.19. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,186.56 and a 1-year high of $1,560.00. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at $665,688.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at $59,016,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Markel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,475.00.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

