Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 2,361 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.5 %

VZ traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $38.69. 4,329,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,806,771. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.05. The company has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. KeyCorp raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

