Gilbert & Cook Inc. Makes New $969,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,759,414 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $100.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.75.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

