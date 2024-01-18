Gilbert & Cook Inc. Increases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Copart by 83,893.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267,882 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,878,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Copart by 96.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,523,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Copart by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,076,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,939 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Copart by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,635,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.88. 688,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,948,327. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.18. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

