Gilbert & Cook Inc. Increases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $538.85. 100,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,662. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.59. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $551.91.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

