Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $803,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.96. The stock had a trading volume of 430,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,265. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.99 and a 1-year high of $84.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

