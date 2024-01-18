Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 11,712 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.8% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $2,125,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,571,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 289.9% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 60,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after buying an additional 44,760 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $155.01. 750,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,955. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.65. The company has a market cap of $132.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

