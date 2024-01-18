Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.20

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 3282601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.60 to $5.10 in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Gerdau Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.74.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.0962 dividend. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gerdau by 424.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

