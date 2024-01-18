General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $10,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GE. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in General Electric by 6.7% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 26,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 56,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 116,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 52.2% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE stock opened at $126.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.64. General Electric has a 12-month low of $75.67 and a 12-month high of $130.80.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

