General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,714 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board's holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,213 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,432,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 20,700.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 663,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after purchasing an additional 660,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.77.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $249.90 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.39. The firm has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.62.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. General Dynamics's revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

