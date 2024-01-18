FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will earn ($4.59) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.16). The consensus estimate for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.66) per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRNX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

CRNX stock opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.61. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $38.98.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.04% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 199,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $6,083,945.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 199,082 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $6,083,945.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $95,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,305. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

