FY2025 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Decreased by National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.40. National Bank Financial has a “Sec Perform Spec Market Wgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FM. Scotiabank decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.11.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 6.7 %

FM opened at C$12.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$9.31 and a 1-year high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.68 billion.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$496,750.50. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

