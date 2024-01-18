FY2023 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.49. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MS. Societe Generale cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.80.

MS stock opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.16. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 12,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 130,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 30,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

