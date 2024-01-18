FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.34

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.34 and last traded at $49.23, with a volume of 74083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTAI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.95.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.10.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.05 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 218.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 291.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,674 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 179.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,216,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,578 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 131.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,627,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 307.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 2,904.7% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,051,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

