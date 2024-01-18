Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 55,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 48,141 shares.The stock last traded at $82.10 and had previously closed at $81.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.95.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $435.58 million for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 25.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Freedom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Freedom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Freedom by 167.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Freedom by 9.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Freedom by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

