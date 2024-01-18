Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Short Interest Update

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOSLL opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th.

About Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026

fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.

