Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

Get Fortinet alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FTNT

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.72. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $422,939.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,416 shares of company stock worth $7,025,948. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.