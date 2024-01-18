Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives $41.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.40.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE:FLR opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.45. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 2.13. Fluor has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $40.76.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
