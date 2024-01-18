Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Short Interest Down 11.4% in December

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,400 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 201,300 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Flora Growth Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGC traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.83. 29,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Flora Growth has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Flora Growth alerts:

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. Flora Growth had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 84.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Flora Growth will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Flora Growth

About Flora Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $949,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Flora Growth by 1,037.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 568,273 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Flora Growth by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 594,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 161,538 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000.

(Get Free Report)

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flora Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flora Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.