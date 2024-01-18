Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,200 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the December 15th total of 406,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Five Point Price Performance

NYSE:FPH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 43,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,113. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. Five Point has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Five Point alerts:

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $65.92 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Point

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Five Point news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,515,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $4,092,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,626,825 shares of company stock worth $4,385,642. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPH. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 714,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five Point

(Get Free Report)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.