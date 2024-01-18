Fiserv (NYSE:FI) PT Raised to $156.00 at Mizuho

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

Shares of FI stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $137.32. 670,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.87 and a 200 day moving average of $124.13. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $138.71.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,788 shares of company stock valued at $42,158,764 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

