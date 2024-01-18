First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) is FDx Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.6% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.45% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $19,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 933,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,928,000 after buying an additional 22,130 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 150,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 40,696 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 139,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,234 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 964,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,542,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.99. 122,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,123. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.12. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $46.05.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.