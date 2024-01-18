First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 53,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 26,340 shares.The stock last traded at $86.56 and had previously closed at $87.66.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.32 and its 200-day moving average is $83.81. The company has a market cap of $828.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4077 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 21.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 39,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

