First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Announces Earnings Results

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05, RTT News reports. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

First Horizon Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FHN opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in First Horizon by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in First Horizon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

