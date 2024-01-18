First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the December 15th total of 261,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. Raymond James began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,625.00.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after buying an additional 568,929 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,509,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,016,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,373.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $505.84 and a one year high of $1,528.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,427.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,389.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 175.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 0.86%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

