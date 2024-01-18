Financial Survey: JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) & Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Free Report) and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of JanOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of JanOne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for JanOne and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JanOne 0 0 0 0 N/A Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.85%. Given Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is more favorable than JanOne.

This table compares JanOne and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JanOne $39.61 million 0.06 $10.99 million N/A N/A Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) $79.63 million 8.95 -$40.86 million ($1.59) -15.04

JanOne has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares JanOne and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JanOne N/A 1.55% 0.45% Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) -38.31% -80.09% -25.21%

Risk and Volatility

JanOne has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JanOne beats Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JanOne

JanOne Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through Biotechnology and Recycling segments. The company's lead product candidate is JAN101, a patented oral and sustained release pharmaceutical composition of sodium nitrite that targets poor blood flow to the extremities in patients with diabetes or peripheral artery disease to treat pain. It also provides turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs. The company was formerly known as Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. and changed its name to JanOne Inc. in September 2019. JanOne Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy. The company's lead product candidate is Setanaxib, a NOX inhibitor that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis; and in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as well as for type 1 diabetic kidney disease. It also develops Budenofalk 3 mg oral capsules for the treatment of autoimmune hepatitis. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

