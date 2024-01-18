Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

FITB opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.06. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 399.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FITB. StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

