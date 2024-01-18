FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 6,641 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $228.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

