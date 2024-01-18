FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,002 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 607,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $773,000. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AGG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.05. 2,479,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,379,947. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.04. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.