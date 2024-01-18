FDx Advisors Inc. Has $6.71 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,069 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 21,214 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $274.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,383. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.16 and a 12-month high of $275.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.36.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,101,206 shares of company stock worth $272,361,551 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

