FDx Advisors Inc. Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,236 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,431. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $99.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.