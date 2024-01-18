FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in ASML by 0.5% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in ASML by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.6% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded up $18.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $731.01. The stock had a trading volume of 749,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,868. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $710.02 and its 200 day moving average is $668.35. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.