FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 2,370 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $9,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTLS. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 567.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period.

FTLS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.50. 28,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $48.17 and a one year high of $57.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

