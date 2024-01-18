ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 214.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 944.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 400.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 426.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXLS stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 377,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,281. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.68 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

