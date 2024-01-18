Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Short Interest Update

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 8,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Evolv Technologies
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolv Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 100.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Evolv Technologies by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Evolv Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of EVLV opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26. Evolv Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $8.30.
Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 147.76% and a negative return on equity of 46.80%. The company had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.
About Evolv Technologies
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Evolv Technologies
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Qualcomm stock poised for breakout
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Is the bottom in for bellwether Alcoa?
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- 3 construction stocks you need to know about
Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.