Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 343,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 915,519 shares.The stock last traded at $29.36 and had previously closed at $30.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVH

Evolent Health Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average is $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $511.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,742,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,923,098.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 198,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,949,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,742,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,923,098.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 86,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,594,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,492,000 after purchasing an additional 274,288 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,239,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,433,000 after purchasing an additional 449,664 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 7.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.