EVgo’s (EVGO) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 95.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVGO. TD Cowen cut EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

NYSE:EVGO opened at $2.56 on Thursday. EVgo has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $766.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.44.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $35.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 234.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC increased its position in EVgo by 689.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

