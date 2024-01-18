EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Down 7.4%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.51. 3,080,543 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 1,969,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen lowered EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

EVgo Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $766.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $35.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 234.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. SCP Investment LP increased its stake in EVgo by 180.0% during the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. 15.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

