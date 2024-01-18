Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) and First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Head-To-Head Survey

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) and First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Essex Property Trust and First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essex Property Trust $1.61 billion 9.65 $408.32 million $8.15 29.66 First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey N/A N/A N/A $1.69 9.17

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essex Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

92.9% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Essex Property Trust and First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essex Property Trust 2 9 4 0 2.13 First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey 0 0 0 0 N/A

Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $244.56, indicating a potential upside of 1.19%. Given Essex Property Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Essex Property Trust is more favorable than First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey.

Dividends

Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $9.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Essex Property Trust pays out 113.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essex Property Trust has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Essex Property Trust and First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essex Property Trust 31.61% 9.08% 4.26% First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey

(Get Free Report)

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.