EPR Properties (EPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

EPR Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 29.6% per year over the last three years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 123.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.5%.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR Properties stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.87. The stock had a trading volume of 39,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,422. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.69. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.66.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $275,231.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 52.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 9.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 23.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 21.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 24.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 77,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EPR

About EPR Properties

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.