Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Short Interest Down 11.5% in December

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 7,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 18.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Enviva Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of NYSE EVA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,900. Enviva has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $48.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.38 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 29.65% and a negative return on equity of 104.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enviva will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enviva

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $3,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,348,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enviva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enviva during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVA shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Enviva in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Enviva in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

