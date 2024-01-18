Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Short Interest Down 11.5% in December

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 7,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 18.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Enviva Trading Up 9.6 %
Shares of NYSE EVA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,900. Enviva has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $48.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.
Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.38 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 29.65% and a negative return on equity of 104.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enviva will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enviva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enviva during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have weighed in on EVA shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Enviva in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Enviva in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.
Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.
