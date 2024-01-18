ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ENG opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $8.80.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 398.63% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter.
About ENGlobal
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
