ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENG opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 398.63% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal

About ENGlobal

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in ENGlobal during the first quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.