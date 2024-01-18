Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.57. 6,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 29,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Enerflex from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Enerflex Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enerflex had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $580.11 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerflex

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFXT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,794,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enerflex by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Enerflex by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,604,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,862,000 after acquiring an additional 176,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Enerflex by 259.4% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

