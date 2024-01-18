Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EXK. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.63. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $4.55.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 5.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 523,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 27,035 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 2.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 278,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,019,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95,852 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 39.0% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,158 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

