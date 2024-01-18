Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENTA shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ENTA

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $62.06.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.78. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 168.95% and a negative return on equity of 52.23%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $139,490.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $69,624.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $139,490.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,596 shares of company stock valued at $257,949. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.